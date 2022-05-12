Arrests made and groups moved on as dispersal order put in place in Broadstairs

Arrests for drug and weapon offences have been made as part of ongoing work to tackle anti-social behaviour in Broadstairs.

A further five people were also dispersed from Pierremont Park after a 48-hour dispersal order was put in place in the town from 3pm yesterday (May 11).

The action follow concerns from residents about groups of people causing disturbances in the last week in the Pierremont Avenue area.

The order, which covers Broadway, Lindenthrope Road, Stone Road, the beach, Ramsgate Road and the Vale, gives officers and PCSOs additional powers to direct anyone found acting anti-socially or likely to cause alarm or distress to leave the area and not return without risking arrest.

PCSOs dispersed two people found with gas cannisters early yesterday evening.

At around 9.30pm officers patrolling the park saw a group of people who were believed to be smoking cannabis. A search was carried out, resulting in a claw hammer and cannabis being seized.

A 19-year-old man from Broadstairs was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken into custody. Three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were all dispersed from the area by officers and warned not to return.

Also during the evening, officers seized edible drugs, wraps of suspected Class A drugs, and cannabis and grinders.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Broadstairs and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of drugs offences and they were taken into custody while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Jim Woodward from the Thanet Community Safety Unit said: “Anyone causing disturbances, using abusive language towards members of the public or committing drug-related criminality can expect our officers to take action against them.

“While it is normally a minority responsible for anti-social behaviour, nevertheless it is not acceptable, and public areas in Thanet, such as parks, are there for all to enjoy responsibly, safely and without fear. Those who are found to be causing disorder will be dealt with robustly.”