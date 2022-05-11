Support group SpeakUpCIC marks mental health awareness week

Mental Health Support organisation SpeakUpCIC held an event yesterday (May 10) at Olby’s in Margate which was opened by the Mayor of Ramsgate Raushan Ara and attended by more than 70 people.

The theme of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 9-15) this year is ‘Loneliness’ and the event focused on ways to eliminate loneliness and social isolation, which has a major impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing. In her opening speech, Raushan outlined the importance of people connecting with each other to help reduce loneliness and how social interaction is beneficial in relation to people’s mental health.

Due to Covid, this was SpeakUpCIC’s first event in over two years and provided the opportunity for people to meet and socialise with others, learn about support that is available and participate in a range of activities to promote mental wellbeing.

Managing Director and SpeakUpCIC Founder Maggie Gallant said: “We are delighted with the number of people who joined us to commemorate this important week. It was wonderful seeing so many people come together to enjoy meeting with others and the fun activities.

“Covid has been a very difficult and lonely time for us all, so this event was very important in respect of providing the chance to socialise and re-connect. SpeakUpCIC would like to express our gratitude to Raushan for opening the event and her continued support and to Olby’s for their support in letting us use their venue, it is most appreciated.”

Cllr Ara said: “Thank you to the organisers for inviting me.

“SpeakUpCIC does amazing work to promote recovery and give a voice to people who use mental health Services in Thanet, Sandwich, Dover, Deal and Ashford.

“Members are supported to share their experiences in a safe confidential environment and contribute to improving the quality of services for people living with mental illness.”

For further information about SpeakUpCIC please contact:

admin@speakupcic.co.uk.

Tel: 01843 448384

www.speakupcic.co.uk