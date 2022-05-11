Minster Shed Project now open and ready to welcome new members

The Minster Shed Project is now up and running and hoping to welcome new members.

The team had their first meeting in June last year when they formed a committee and set down objectives for the Minster Shed project.

Shed team member Roy Burden said: “Our main priority was to find premises, which is not easy when you can’t afford a commercial rent.

“However the Bell Inn in Minster offered us the use of one of their outbuildings which was ideal and they even had new lighting and sockets installed for us, for which we are extremely grateful for their generosity and community spirit.”

Thanks to grants from Thanet council community fund and the village Co-Op the Shed team were able to start work on their new base at the end of December. The site was decorated and had workbenches and storage units put in place. There was also a donation of kitchen units from Howdens joinery and tools and fixings were gifted by Minster residents and Broadstairs Town Shed.

Roger added: “We are now up and running with a friendly team on hand to help with individual projects or help us running projects for the local community.

“We are open on Tuesday and Thursday morning 10am to 1pm,so why not come along even if for only a chat and a cup of tea, you will be made welcome.”

Minster Shed is at the rear of the Bell Inn, St Mildred’s Road, Minster, call 01843 319791 or find the Shed on facebook here