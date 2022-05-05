Dinosaurs are heading to Margate

A Roarsome interactive show with dinosaurs is heading to Margate’s Winter Gardens.

Dinosaur World Live invites the audience to grab their compass and join the intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

A special meet and greet after the show offers all brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Dinosaur World Live is on stage at the Winter Gardens on May 25-26, various showtimes.

Book now before tickets become extinct!

Full Price: £14.50, Restricted View: £13.50, (Booking Fee Included) Groups of 10: £8.50 per ticket (plus 1 free teacher ticket for every 10 tickets booked).

For ages three and above.

Book at https://www.margate-live.com/whatson-event/dinosoaur-world-live-2020/