Festability is heading back to Quex

All-inclusive music event Festability is back at Quex in Birchington this June.

The event was launched in 2018 by three parents of disabled children, who wanted to organise a music festival for people with disabilities living in Kent.

The first festival at Quex attracted 1,700 people. Although the event is aimed at people with disabilities, it’s open to the whole community to attend and share the day.

This year’s festival takes place on June 18 and will include a quiet/chill zone with sensory lights and sounds, a changing places suite and qualified staff to help assist.

There will also be a main stage, karaoke tent, activities, messy play, fairground, stalls, beer tent, face painting and BSL interpreters.

This year will also include headline act The Show Company with their Greatest Showman tribute, a giant Scalextric track, a VR / Gaming suite and a Bounce Bot (on jumping stilts).

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 £𝟏𝟓

𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝟏𝟏:𝟑𝟎𝐚𝐦 / 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟖𝐩𝐦

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐱 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤, 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐞𝐚 (𝐂𝐓𝟕 𝟎𝐁𝐇)