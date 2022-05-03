Man due in court over serious assault in Ramsgate High Street

A suspect is to appear in court charged in connection with a serious assault in Ramsgate.

It was reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking in the High Street with three men and a woman when they had a verbal altercation with a group of men and teenage boys.

The victim and his friends walked away but as he reached the junction of Hardres Street, he was approached from behind by a person who assaulted him.

He suffered an injury to his torso, believed to be a stab wound, and was taken to a London hospital.

Following an investigation by Thanet Criminal Investigation Department (CID), two men were arrested.

Daniel Haine, 25, of Station Road, Birchington, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (May 3).

A 21-year-old man from Ramsgate was released on bail until Friday 20 May while enquiries continue.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone who might have private CCTV in the High Street area of the town to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/81425/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.