Man due in court over serious assault in Ramsgate High Street

A suspect is to appear in court charged in connection with a serious assault in Ramsgate.
It was reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking in the High Street with three men and a woman when they had a verbal altercation with a group of men and teenage boys.
The victim and his friends walked away but as he reached the junction of Hardres Street, he was approached from behind by a person who assaulted him.
He suffered an injury to his torso, believed to be a stab wound, and was taken to a London hospital.
Following an investigation by Thanet Criminal Investigation Department (CID), two men were arrested.
Daniel Haine, 25, of Station Road, Birchington, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a bladed article.
He is due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (May 3).
A 21-year-old man from Ramsgate was released on bail until Friday 20 May while enquiries continue.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone who might have private CCTV in the High Street area of the town to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/81425/22.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
He should be charged with murder, knives kill and he well knows that.
Nasty, vindictive piece of work.
Scum
From Birchington. All those comments about Ramsgate being a no go area and the safety of the villages when actually that’s where he came from.
The Birchington nutters (all 3 of them) tend to go to Ramsgate to cause trouble.
Yeah I’d be embarrassed too. Apology accepted.
Whatever.
dodge city comes to mind , but someone will sugar coat it no doubt.
So many low life scumbags parade around ramsgate in our well lit cctv ed (?) main streets when ever they want.
Allowing low life types to accumulate around the junction of king st, queens st, high st area (where the banks are) except hsbc who bailed out !.
Shops are bailing out there there as well..
Its easy to point and laugh at these LL’s but they will eventually need some cash for their ongoing problems and rob persons or property.
Such a shame the area has been allowed to be a no go slum type area But thanet is getting £millions of grants, this could be spent on where it needs to be.
Really hope no more serious assaults happen here, really do.
Wishing the injured person a full&quick recovery.
Ramsgate is not “a no go slum type area”.
Anyone caught using a knife should be up for attempted murder!
Why on earth would someone think its wise to
1, take a knife out with you
2, use it
The fact he had to stab his victim from behind shows how much of a coward he really is but trying the be “the” man in front of his little mates!
Scum like these lot need locking up and taken away from those who are at risk from them.
Zero tolerance on weapons is needed NOW!
He looks a bit Russian.