Margate firm takes on Tough Mudder in aid of QEQM Rainbow ward

By Liz Crudgington

A team of Margate-based quantity surveyors have raised thousands of pounds for poorly children by taking on a tough obstacle course.

The group from Kent Construction Consultants completed the 10k Tough Mudder challenge in Finsbury Park, London.

Their efforts raised a total of £4,140 for East Kent Hospitals Charity’s Child Health appeal, supporting Rainbow ward at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

Charles Kenward, managing director, said: “We were extremely delighted to help raise donations and awareness for such an amazing ward within East Kent Hospitals.

“Our team were more than happy to push our limits and take on the Tough Mudder event, which included huge obstacles and freezing cold ice challenges.

“We had a fantastic response from our sponsors including DDS Group, On Architecture and Miles & Barr and were happy to push our limits to raise money for the charity.”

The team completed the challenge in under two hours, including tackling 20 obstacles, which Mr Kenward said initially ‘seemed impossible’.

He added: “We were pleased to finish in one piece, albeit with some minor injuries and a lot of complaining!

“We are just delighted that our donation could possibly make a difference for patients’ comfort and experiences during their time on Rainbow ward.

“If we can raise some smiles and happy faces, that means everything to us.”

Lizzie Warner, charity projects officer for East Kent Hospitals Charity, said the money would make a real difference.

She said: “We’re delighted the team from Kent Construction Consultants successfully completed their challenge, and hugely grateful to them and their sponsors for raising such a fantastic amount of money.

“It will definitely raise some smiles, and will help provide equipment and toys for children who have to spend time on Rainbow ward.”

For more information on East Kent Hospitals Charity and how to make a donation, visit https://www.ekhcharity.org.uk/