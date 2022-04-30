£5k grant awarded to bring children and community groups to Monkton Nature Reserve

Monkton Nature Reserve has been awarded a £5,000 grant so it can bring children and community group visitors to the 16 acre wildlife oasis.

The site, off Canterbury Road, Monkton, is managed by not for profit charity the Thanet Countryside Trust.

The Trust has been given the grant from the Albert Burns Charitable Trust via Kent Community Foundation.

Dr Clive Nuttman, who is adviser to the Trustees at Thanet Countryside Trust, said: “We won a grant to enable us to bring groups from Thanet to the reserve, The grant is for transport facilities and a co-ordinator. We are starting to arrange minibus visitor groups that may not have come to the reserve before as they from more difficult to reach groups.”

The project is funded for one year.

The Reserve is in an old chalk quarry, last excavated in 1958. It was rescued from becoming a county council rubbish tip in 1985 on the condition that it became a nature reserve and study centre.

Any children or community groups that would like to know more can email Sharon Blayney on sharon@monkton-reserve.org