Ramsgate High Street area cordoned off after assault leaves man in serious condition

An area of Ramsgate High Street, at Hardres Street, has been cordoned off by police officers today (April 30) after an assault in the early hours left a man in a serious condition.

It was reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking in the High Street with three men and a woman when they had a verbal altercation with a group of men and teenage boys.

The victim and his friends walked away but as he reached the junction of Hardres Street, he was approached from behind by a person who assaulted him.

He suffered an injury to his torso and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a serious yet stable condition.

The assault is reported to have taken place at around 4.25am. Kent Police attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the attack, or anyone who might have private CCTV in the High Street area of the town.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/81425/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.