The Grange in Ramsgate receives Gold Standards award for end of life care

The Grange Practice in Ramsgate has been awarded a national Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award for its delivery of end of life care during the pandemic.

The honour will be given as part of the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Virtual Awards on May 5, which recognises health and social care providers delivering quality care in the final year of life.

The Grange Practice is among 42 care homes, primary care, domiciliary care agencies and hospitals which will receive the prestigious GSF quality hallmark across the country during the virtual ceremony.

The Gold Standards Framework Centre, provides expert training for frontline staff in health and social care, to enable a ‘gold standard’ of care for people nearing end of life.

Julie Hill, Practice Manager and Non Clinical Partner at The Grange, said: “The practice is immensely proud to have achieved such a prestigious award for quality of care during the final phase of a patient life.

“We have only one chance to get it right and the practice has worked incredible hard during a very challenging time in healthcare to achieve this. As a team, we will continue to commit to providing high standards in end of life and palliative care and will continue to do our best to reach the highest standards of care across all of our general practice services in the coming year.

“Well done to our team and thank you to all our patients for supporting us during the most challenging two years in general practice’.

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Lead Nurse for GSF said: “Congratulations to all 12 organisations that have successfully achieved accreditation and reaccreditation. The last two years have posed some incredible challenges to the health and social care workforce, so we are very proud of all of our successful applicants that took the time to submit their portfolios of evidence.”

To find out more about the Gold Standards Framework, visit https://www.goldstandardsframework.org.uk/