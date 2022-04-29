Double celebration for Windmill Community Gardens Margate

Windmill Community Gardens Margate (WCGM) is celebrating the award of National Lottery Community funding for the next three years, as well as re-launching as an independent Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) from May 4.

Created in 2004, the project aims to build on past successes and become more responsive to the needs of the community in these fast-changing times. Current Windmill Community Garden’s staff will transfer to the new organisation, bringing with them a wide range of skills. A new board of trustees will oversee the WCGM.

Based in Dane Valley, WCGM will continue as a chemical-free, food growing project, outdoor learning centre and community gardens. Activities for people of all ages and abilities will include gardening, forest gardening and wellbeing clubs, plus a carers’ and toddlers’ group and opportunities for work experience, volunteering and educational groups.

The community gardens offer food growing spaces, accessible pathways, a forest garden, pond, greenwood working area, kitchen and wildlife habitats. In addition, a market garden plot grows chemical-free food for a Thanet weekly veg bag scheme and also provides produce for local restaurants.

Jo Comer, chair of WCGM and a previous Windmill employee said: “The new lottery funding is fantastic news and gives us the support we need to help people of all ages and abilities enjoy spending times outdoors together.

“Good health and wellbeing have never been more important and this gives people the opportunity to learn about growing, cooking and preserving home grown produce; appreciating wildlife and nature; being part of a community or just enjoying or playing outdoors.”

While lottery funding covers essential running costs, WCGM needs to raise 50%% of its yearly costs through its various activities, veg bag scheme and Thursday market stall, so continuing support from the local community is important and much appreciated.

Anyone interested, can register for attending activities at the new website: windmillcommunitygardensmargate.com/register

Veg bag customers can register at: windmillcommunitygardensmargate.com/vegbag