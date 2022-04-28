Appeal for information over death of Ramsgate motorcyclist in A299 collision

Investigators are appealing for information following the death of a Ramsgate man in a road crash near Whitstable this morning (April 28).

At around 6.05am a green Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a one-vehicle collision on the westbound A299 Thanet Way, near the Dargate Road exit.

Emergency services attended the scene and motorcyclist Anthony McCoan was pronounced deceased.

The dad, who was in his 40s, worked in security through CH Recruitment.

The firm has posted tribute to Anthony, saying: “Unfortunately we received the devastating news of the passing of our wonderful colleague Anthony McCoan.

“Many of you would have worked with Anthony at various sites and events and you will all recognise his kind heart, bubbly personality and loyalty he showed to CH Staffing.”

The firm is collecting to help the family and contribute towards Anthony’s funeral. Donations can be made at the offices in Mill Lane House, Margate.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and urge anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to police, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference DS/DH/48/22.