Portable toilets installed at Margate and Botany Bay – but only for a week

Portable toilets have been installed on Margate seafront and at Botany Bay ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend – but will only be in place for one week.

Last year the portable toilets were put in place at the end of March but that was not been repeated this year with Thanet council saying there were enough public toilets for “sufficient provision” over the Easter break.

Margate Central ward councillors Rob Yates and Helen Whitehead had called for the toilets to be installed as soon as possible.

Thanet council said: “Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, we have installed temporary portable toilets on Margate Main Sands and Botany Bay to ensure additional facilities for residents and visitors. These toilets will be in situ from Thursday 28 April – Wednesday 4 May.”

The isle’s public toilets are open, other than those at the clocktower in Marine Drive which were shut in 2019 due to ‘structural problems’ and have remained closed ever since.

Cllr Rob Yates (Lab) says “I am loo-sing it. Margate needs permanent portaloos from Easter onwards to replace the Clocktower toilets, not just a weekend fix.

“The council has received thousands of pounds from the Empire of Light filming company, the least the Conservative run administration can do is put portaloos (that cost a few hundred pounds a month) at our busy seaside locations in Margate and Botany Bay, like we installed last year with a Labour-run administration.”

Thanet council is also reminding people that restrictions on dogs on some beaches come into force on May 1.

There is also a reminder of PSPO rules including: