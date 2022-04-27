Woman arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting police officer in Ramsgate ‘disturbance’

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker following a reported disturbance in Ramsgate last night (April 26).

Emergency services were called to the disturbance at a property in Margate Road at 6.50pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police attended Margate Road, Ramsgate after being called to a disturbance at an address at 6.50pm on Tuesday 26 April. Officers attended and a woman was arrested on suspicion of affray.

“Following the arrest, a police officer was assaulted and the woman was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.”

The 42-year-old remains in custody and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.