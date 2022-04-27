Crews called to oven fire at Ramsgate home

A fire is believed to have started at a home in Ramsgate when a build-up of fat caught alight inside an oven.

Two fire engines were sent to the house in Cavendish Street at 8.17pm yesterday (April 26).

Crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to put the fire out, before using high pressured fans to clear the property of smoke.

No casualties were reported. Crews finished at the scene at 9.10pm.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding people to ensure ovens, grills and hobs are regularly cleaned to avoid a build-up of fat and grease, which can easily catch fire if it gets too hot.