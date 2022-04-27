‘Credibility’ of £460m hospital shake up in east Kent reviewed by NHS

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

Controversial plans to transform hospital services in east Kent are being reviewed by NHS leaders.

Kent County Council (KCC) and Medway Council’s health scrutiny committees yesterday (April 26) reviewed £460 million plans to transform A&E care in the east of the county.

The Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it was investigating the “credibility” of two options ahead of a public consultation, which will take place in a “couple of months”.

Kent county councillors have said it remains “difficult” to decide between the creation of a new “super” hospital in Canterbury or expansion of emergency services at the William Harvey in Ashford and QEQM in Margate.

Rachel Jones, who is the CCG’s executive director of strategy and population health, said: “We need to market test the two options and really understand that both are viable and deliverable, before we go to a public consultation.”

Speaking to the panel of Kent county councillors, she added: “I think that is to the benefit of the whole population of east Kent.”

A funding bid to transform emergency hospital care in the east of the county was initially made to the Department for Health and Social Care last October.

However, the government has delayed making a final verdict due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Kent’s two options includes a five-storey major emergency unit for the whole of east Kent built near the Kent and Canterbury Hospital (K&C).

Under the plans, heart and stroke care would be centralised in Canterbury.

Developers Quinn Estates have agreed to build the shell of the hospital for free as part of a wider housing development of 2,000 homes on surrounding land, with the NHS having to find the money to equip it.

Kent and Medway CCG chiefs have described it as an “innovative” scheme.

However, concerns were raised by Cllr Paul Bartlett (Con), who is KCC’s health scrutiny chair, about the “viability” of the “super” Canterbury hospital proposal.

The Ashford county councillor said: “I have never been convinced that is going to be adequately markedly tested.”

He expressed caution over the “reliability” of the scheme, saying: “I am not sure it is credible to rely on private funding to deliver a larger hospital.”

The Kent NHS’ other option includes centralising emergency care at Ashford’s William Harvey Hospital, with Margate’s A&E unit also expanded.

Meanwhile, the K&C would be downgraded to a hospital specialising in diagnostics and routine planned surgery.

This has been described as a “tried and tested” option by Kent NHS leaders.

Both will be scrutinised more closely in a forthcoming public consultation later this year.

Ms Jones added: “I think this is a really positive step forward for the east Kent transformation programme.”

A final decision is expected from the government by the end of 2022.