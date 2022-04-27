Prentis Greengrocers in Ramsgate to close shop next month

Prentis Greengrocers will shut the doors to its Ramsgate store next month after more than a decade of serving customers at the site.

The King Street shop remained open during the pandemic as an essential business, supplying customers at the store and with deliveries.

The closure is a blow to the town which lost JC Rook’s last month and previously the former Bartlett and White/Paynes fruit and veg shop.

Prentis is run by John Prentis Snr who says a combination of not being able to compete with supermarket prices and the need to cut back his hours has prompted the decision.

He said: “Whilst we have enjoyed serving the customers of Ramsgate for the past 10 years, with the inability to compete with the special prices of Aldi and Asda’s etc and the drop in footfall around the town in general due to out of town shopping centres, we have decided to concentrate on our wholesale and catering part of the business.

“This will also help enable me to cut back on my hours due to being 70 years old and hoping to retire in the future.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers who have loyally supported us over the years.”

Prentis Greengrocers will shut the store on May 7. The wholesale and catering business will continue.