Movie scene throwback to 80s mods and skinheads on Margate seafront

A scene with mods and skinheads depicting unrest and racial tensions in the 1980s has been shot today (April 27) on Margate seafront.
The Empire of Light movie is a love story set in that period and today’s filming was for a scene of a race-related altercation.
The movie team say the scene, which included fascist banners, shot on Marine Terrace outside the Dreamland Cinema and the stage set cinema copy built at Godden’s Gap is a small part of overall story.
A spokesperson said: “Our film is set in the early 1980s when racial tensions were running high in many parts of the UK and there are some scenes in Empire of Light that reflect those times.”
The Sam Mendes production starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth has been shot on location around the town since the end of February.
The film also stars Toby Jones, Tanya Moodie and Crystal Clarke. Director Mr Mendes is known for works including James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre and the war film 1917 as well as numerous West End stage shows.
Locations used include Margate’s main seafront road, the Old Town, Cliftonville and Darcy’s Café.
Dreamland’s neon sign on the fin of the Grade II* listed cinema has been replaced with Empire Cinema signs and the 20,000ft set at Godden’s Gap contains a replica of Dreamland’s old cinema, including the staircase and chandeliers, with a ticket booth outside.
Filming will wrap up at the end of next month.
A few errors- as a Mod myself- most didn’t wear crash helmets, and those that did, didn’t have full cover. No tiger’s tails. The Union Jack in one picture is upside down.
It’s not a union jack , it’s a union flag ,
The Sunday papers paid us to run across the beach as a group, kicking up sand and shouting (10 shillings each- bought 2 gallons of petrol) the disturbances were stage managed by the press.
It embarrassing the amount of people who claim to be proud to be British yet dont know which way up to fly the union flag
No wonder all the buses are running half hour late
I remember well in the summer of 1981 the big punchup between the skinheads and mods which was brewing on Margate beach before kicking off properly on The Green ( now by The Promenade) Margate .
My mate was in the The Met Police ,off duty and a keen photographer and I remember him being firmly warned by the local bobbies not to take any photos ,maybe as it might incriminate them
Let’s just say back then in 1981 the police didn’t hold back with dealing with this disturbance
i recall being in Margate station around that time working on the paper distribution off the paper train when around 50 skinheads came running through and onto the platform hotly pursued by a large groups of mods and her majestys constabulary. The mods were parked up around the green and buenos ayres and there pics were all over the f/p of the Sun from the previous days skirmishes–not sure what BH–may have been Whitsun.