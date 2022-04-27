Movie scene throwback to 80s mods and skinheads on Margate seafront

April 27, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 7

'Mods' and scooters on Margate seafront Photo Frank Leppard

A scene with mods and skinheads depicting unrest and racial tensions in the 1980s has been shot today (April 27) on Margate seafront.

Photo Frank Leppard

The Empire of Light movie is a love story set in that period and today’s filming was for a scene of a race-related altercation.

The movie team say the scene, which included fascist banners, shot on Marine Terrace outside the Dreamland Cinema and the stage set cinema copy built at Godden’s Gap is a small part of overall story.

Photo Frank Leppard

A spokesperson said: “Our film is set in the early 1980s when racial tensions were running high in many parts of the UK and there are some scenes in Empire of Light that reflect those times.”

Photo Louis Mclaren

The Sam Mendes production starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and Colin Firth has been shot on location around the town since the end of February.

Photo Frank Leppard

The film also stars Toby Jones, Tanya Moodie and Crystal Clarke. Director Mr Mendes is known for works including  James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre and the war film 1917 as well as numerous West End stage shows.

Photo Roberto Fabiani

Locations used include Margate’s main seafront road, the Old Town, Cliftonville and Darcy’s Café.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dreamland’s neon sign on the fin of the Grade II* listed cinema has been replaced with Empire Cinema signs and the 20,000ft set at Godden’s Gap contains a replica of Dreamland’s old cinema, including the staircase and chandeliers, with a ticket booth outside.

Filming will wrap up at the end of next month.

7 Comments

  1. A few errors- as a Mod myself- most didn’t wear crash helmets, and those that did, didn’t have full cover. No tiger’s tails. The Union Jack in one picture is upside down.

    Reply

  2. The Sunday papers paid us to run across the beach as a group, kicking up sand and shouting (10 shillings each- bought 2 gallons of petrol) the disturbances were stage managed by the press.

    Reply

  3. It embarrassing the amount of people who claim to be proud to be British yet dont know which way up to fly the union flag

    Reply

  5. I remember well in the summer of 1981 the big punchup between the skinheads and mods which was brewing on Margate beach before kicking off properly on The Green ( now by The Promenade) Margate .
    My mate was in the The Met Police ,off duty and a keen photographer and I remember him being firmly warned by the local bobbies not to take any photos ,maybe as it might incriminate them
    Let’s just say back then in 1981 the police didn’t hold back with dealing with this disturbance

    Reply

  6. i recall being in Margate station around that time working on the paper distribution off the paper train when around 50 skinheads came running through and onto the platform hotly pursued by a large groups of mods and her majestys constabulary. The mods were parked up around the green and buenos ayres and there pics were all over the f/p of the Sun from the previous days skirmishes–not sure what BH–may have been Whitsun.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.