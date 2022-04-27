Appeal for information after man robbed in Margate

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in which cash and a mobile phone were stolen from a man in Margate.

The robbery happened at around 9.20pm on Sunday 17 April. It is reported the victim was approached by a man in Marine Gardens who stole his mobile phone and wallet and demanded he withdraw cash from a nearby machine.

The victim refused and the suspect begun to walk away. The victim followed him in an effort to get his belongings back, which resulted in the victim being assaulted in Margate High Street.

The suspect, who is described as a white, of slim build, and wearing a blue body warmer, left the scene with £100 in cash, a mobile phone and a credit card.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are reviewing CCTV. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or could have doorbell camera or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/71801/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.