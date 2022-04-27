Solo exhibition Shimmy to open at The Lido Stores

A new exhibition opens at The Lido Stores in Cliftonville tomorrow (April 28).

Shimmy is a solo exhibition of paintings by Margate and London based artist Julie Caves.

Julie has an MA from the University of the Arts London (2004) and more recently completed two years at the acclaimed independent art school, Turps Studio Painting Programme. She has exhibited extensively in London and Margate, Europe and the UK.

She lives in Margate with a studio practice in London.

Julie said: “When I am out in the world and I see a combination of shapes or colours that I like, I take a photo or make a note or sketch. It is often a close look at a part of something. I then use that as a starting point for a painting.

“Some people might call them abstract paintings but they are paintings of things, they are just ambiguous, uncertain things. I want the viewer to recognise that there is ‘something’ there in the painting but not be sure what it is.”

A gallery spokesperson said: “The works displayed in Shimmy fill our gallery with small, gem-like paintings, each dancing with line, colour and light. There is something effortlessly alluring about Julie’s paintings, they are friendly and inviting, yet curious.

“The application of paint, with a sort of dancing line, is anchored in a natural and playful sense of curiosity about the world at large, while light infuses the paintings with freshness and levity. The painting subject matter seems to operate on the periphery of the familiar every day and the abstract – like an inquisitive side-glance at something unexpected. A delight in being surprised.”

Shimmy

The Lido Stores, Ethelbert Terrace, Cliftonville

Thursday 28 April – Sunday 8 May

Private view, Friday 29 April, 6pm-8pm