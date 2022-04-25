Persian language TV channel films tin bath ‘art performance’ on Margate beach

A man sitting in a tin bath with an anchor on Margate beach on Saturday was taking part in an art challenge for Persian language TV.

Manoto channel presenters Sasan Samaei and Mo Yari were filming in the town for around two weeks as they made an attempt to ‘become artists.’

The channel chose Margate because of its vibrant art community. The pair visited Turner Contemporary, The Margate School and filmed with a local painter and a sculptor.

Sasan was in the bath on the beach for some live performance art – but despite tweeting from his @MargateArtSasan twitter account he failed to drum up an audience.

The programme will be streamed live through the Manoto website and dedicated YouTube channel which has a core target audience of 40m Persian speaking viewers across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the US.

Sasan and Yari feature in a reality entertainment series with each episode following their journey, as competitive friends, to challenge each other to try and learn about something they’ve never tried to master before.

Find Manoto TV at https://www.manototv.com/