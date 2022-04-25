Thanet council providing free covid lateral flow tests for residents on low incomes

Thanet council will provide free covid lateral flow tests to people on low incomes.

Since April 1 only those classified as clinically vulnerable are able to obtain free lateral flow tests through the NHS website with all other people now having to pay for the tests.

However, Thanet council has provided free kits to Thanet food banks in a bid to make sure tests are available to Thanet residents who are on a low income or claiming a means tested benefit such as Universal Credit.

People who are eligible can pick up a free test from: