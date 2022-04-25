Thanet council providing free covid lateral flow tests for residents on low incomes

Thanet council will provide free covid lateral flow tests to people on low incomes.
Since April 1 only those classified as clinically vulnerable are able to obtain free lateral flow tests through the NHS website with all other people now having to pay for the tests.
However, Thanet council has provided free kits to Thanet food banks in a bid to make sure tests are available to Thanet residents who are on a low income or claiming a means tested benefit such as Universal Credit.
People who are eligible can pick up a free test from:
- The Salvation Army – Union Crescent, Margate CT9 1NS
- The Salvation Army – 167a High Street, Ramsgate CT11 9TT
- Global Generation – Unit 2 Westwood Industrial Estate, Strasbourg Street, Margate CT9 4JJ
- Cliftonville Community Centre – Cliftonville Hall, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DB
- The GAP Project – Queens Road Baptist Church, Queens Road, Broadstairs CT10 1NU
- Newington Big Local – Newington Community Centre, Princess Margaret Avenue, Ramsgate CT12 6HX
- Margate Independent Food Bank – 6 Duke St, Margate CT9 1EP
- Thanet Food Link – St Paul’s Church, Northdown Rd, Cliftonville CT9 2RD
- Westgate Town Council – 78 St Mildreds Road, Westgate-on-Sea CT8 8RF
- Our Kitchen – 51 High Street, Margate CT9 1DX
- Our Kitchen – St George’s Church Hall, Broad Street, Ramsgate CT11 8RA