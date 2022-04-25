Birchington musical theatre group to stage first performance

Musical theatre group Stargazers Performing Arts are to stage their first show this month.

The group for dancers, singers and actors aged 8 to 18 was created last summer.

It is headed up by Hester Smith, director of local productions including Lion King Kids, Annie Jr, Aladdin Jr, High School Musical Jr and Cinderella Kids; Tara Challenor, choreographer and organiser who has taught dance and choreographed musicals locally for the last 20 years and professional singer and musicals performer Tara James.

Now youngsters at the club will be staging ‘Annie Jr’ on April 30 at the Centre, Birchington with shows at 2.30pm and 6pm. Tickets cost £8 from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/stargazers-performing-arts

If anyone would like to know more about the group and its next production email stargazersperformingarts@outlook.com.

Find Stargazers Performing Arts on facebook here