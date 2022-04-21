Garden Gate Spring Open Day marks Tim Mountford memorial fundraiser launch

Margate’s much-loved Garden Gate invites everyone to come to their Spring Open Day this Saturday (April 23) from 2pm – 5pm.

It’s the first time the botanical oasis, in Northdown Park, has hosted a public event for over two years, since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

The 1.5-acre garden is abuzz with springtime blooms and will be open for families to explore and to enjoy fresh wood-fired pizzas, drinks, music, plant and craft stalls.

Founded in 1999, The Garden Gate Project provides a safe, creative, natural setting for adults with learning disabilities and/or mental health needs to engage in fun, meaningful health, educational, artistic, environmental and leisure opportunities that enhance their quality of life and offers social interaction.

The fundraising event is especially important for the charity as it marks the launch of a new Memorial Fund in commemoration of their dearly loved and much-missed founding team member Tim Mountford, who tragically died from Covid in April 2020.

Inspired by Tim’s tireless dedication to helping people from all walks of life to thrive and involvement with the government’s Kickstart Scheme, The Tim Mountford Memorial Fund will enable the Garden Gate to employ a trainee horticulturalist for 12 months.

Paul Boyce, Garden Gate Manager said: “Tim was one of the original people who helped to make The Garden Gate Project what it is today. He had a great rapport with all our attendees and was particularly supportive of those needing help in their lives, in and outside of the garden.

“We want to capture his sense of community and support through this important fund, which will give young people who do not fit the formal support network requirements a unique, exciting route to learn employable ‘green’ skills.

“Thanet is one of the most deprived wards in England and life for young people is getting harder with the rising cost of living. By raising £25,000 we hope to create at least one/two trainee positions. Any support our community can give us is so gratefully received.”

People can donate to the Fund by attending the event or online at www.paypal.com/donate/

For further information about The Garden Gate and the Tim Mountford Memorial Fund, please contact Paul Boyce at info@thegardengteproject.co.uk or call 077140 742456.

Find the project online at www.thegardengateproject.co.uk