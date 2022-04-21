Police investigation after woman in 60s found with serious injuries in Ramsgate

Police are investigating after a woman in her 60s was found badly injured in Ramsgate.

Officers were called after a member of the public found the woman in Elizabeth Road on Saturday morning (April 16) and took her to QEQM Hospital where she remains.

A close contact of the victim said she had suffered a sustained beating, adding: “The beating was so severe, she’s lost most of her cognitive function, she can barely talk, and doesn’t recognise of her family.

“She said two men attacked her at her front door. Whoever did this is still out there, it’s a matter of public safety. It wasn’t a one punch mugging, they must have stamped on her head for ages given the severity of the wounds and damage. It is the most horrific crime I’ve ever witnessed.”

Kent Police officers are carrying out enquiries and reviewing CCTV.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating after a woman was found injured in Ramsgate on the morning of Saturday 16 April.

“The woman was taken to a local hospital by a member of the public at around 5am after she sustained injuries in Elizabeth Road.

“Officers have since been carrying out enquiries, including a review of local CCTV, to determine how the woman came by the injuries and whether any offences have taken place.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information which may assist enquiries should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/74027/22.