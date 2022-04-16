Two women and two teenage boys bailed over reported assault in Newington

Two women and two teenage boys have been released on bail following an incident in Newington on Thursday (April 14) which was attended by armed officers.

Kent Police officers, including armed response, were called to the outside of a property in St John’s Crescent at around 3.15pm following a report a woman had been assaulted by a group of people earlier the same day. It was also reported that a suspected weapon had been seen during the incident.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Two women aged 40 and 37, and two boys aged 17 and 14 were arrested in connection with the incident. They have all since been released on bail pending further enquiries until Thursday 12 May.

“The victim did not require hospital treatment.”