Take a step back in time with the St Peter’s Village Tour

The St Peter’s Village Tour starts for the season on May 12.

During the tour visitors will learn about the origins of St Peter’s Church and how its tower was used during the Napoleonic wars. Costumed characters depicting past centuries bring historical narrative to explain conditions in the workhouse and share the Newbolts’ breakfast concerts given for hundreds of fashionable people.

Famous local residents and the ancient seat of local government for the area will all be included in the vignettes.

This year the tour will be conducted in five groups of eight visitors setting off at five-minute intervals. The tour covers just under a mile of flat walking. It includes a break for tea or coffee, visitors are advised to allow two and a half hours for their tour. In inclement weather a dramatic Village Tour routine is provided inside the church.

Children are very welcome on the tour, a minimum age of 10 years old is suggested to fully appreciate the experience.

Access is available for disabilities.

At the end of the tour visitors are invited to contribute towards costs which average £5 per adult. After the tour light lunches can be made available in the Red Lion pub, opposite the church, by calling Kim on 01843 600895 where a 10 per cent discount is offered for tour attendees.

Booking is essential on all tours. For the Village Tour call 07546 514948 (no texts please) or through Eventbrite.

Alternatively, to avoid disappointment, visit https://www.villagetour.co.uk and book a place.

Free parking is available in the public car park adjacent to the churchyard in Hopeville Avenue, CT10 2TR.