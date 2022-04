Police, including armed officers, were called to a property in St John’s Crescent, Ramsgate at 3,15pm today (April 14) following a report that a woman had been assaulted by a group of people earlier on the same day.

Kent Police say it was also reported that a weapon had been seen during the incident. Several people have been arrested and taken into custody.

Officers remain at the scene to continue their enquiries into the incident.