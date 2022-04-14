Nice Things shop and gallery in Ramsgate to close after 12 years

Nice Things shop and gallery in Ramsgate is to close in June.

The popular Harbour Street shop has been showing and selling the work of individual makers, artisans and artists as well as organising exhibitions by East Kent artists since 2010.

But owner Suzy Humphries says that after much ‘heart searching’ she has decided to close the doors.

She said: “This is not because business is bad, it’s actually better than ever, but keeping the shop in a tiptop state is a complex and all-consuming job, leaving little time for family, friends – and life itself. It’s something we can all understand after the pandemic, the need to treasure our lives a little more.”

The shop celebrates its 12th anniversary on Sunday, June 26 and this will be the last day it is open. Suzy says it will be a day of celebration and hopefulness, not only for herself in building a new life and deciding on her next adventure in art and culture, but also for the artists who are going to take over the premises.

Turner Rowe Art Centre & Gallery will open at the site in July. Glass maker Jo Turner- whose work has been sold in Nice Things – will run the new business with her artist colleague Fran Ballard.

They are passionate about creating art and showcasing local artists. The shop will be used by the two artists to make, to show and to sell Jo’s glass and seascape paintings and Fran’s pencil art and ceramics.

They will also be teaching others their skills with regular workshops in the space.

Suzy said: “It was very important to me to keep the shop space in Harbour Street as a creative place, offering a special value to the community, so we are delighted to hand over to Jo and Fran.

“Nice Things will be running as usual until after the Jubilee weekend, then we will hold a two-week closing sale and then invite the very many lovely people we have been so supported by to join us on Sunday 26 June and celebrate our 12 very happy years.”

Nice Things will continue its online shop for the remainder of 2022 at www.nice-things.co.uk