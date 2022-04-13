Ramsgate 8-year-old taking on 5km mud and obstacle challenge to raise funds for Cancer Research

An eight-year-old boy from Ramsgate will be taking on a 5km race through mud and obstacles to raise money for Cancer Research.

Jack Leach is taking part in the Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids event on July 17 in Chelmsford to raise cash for the cancer charity after his grandad Philip Montgomery was diagnosed with the disease.

Last October Philip went into hospital with a sore shoulder and chest pain. After tests doctors found fluid around his heart and a lump on his lungs .Further testing revealed that Philip had lung cancer and this has since spread to his stomach.

St George’s pupil Jack said: “I’m raising money for cancer research because my grandad has lung cancer. It would be really nice to help and raise as much money as I can and make my grandad proud.

“When grandad started having chemotherapy it made him very poorly and he now has to have nurses come to his house every day to help him, and stop him feeling so sick.

“Without fundraising and cancer charities he might not be lucky enough to be looked after as well as he is.”

Jack’s mum Paige added: “When Jack found out his grandad had cancer he wanted to do anything he could to help. What he’s doing is amazing and we are all extremely proud of him.

“It’s been a hard time for the whole family so it’s nice to have something positive to focus on. I know he will do well and we are both very grateful for any donations.”

So far Jack has raised £545.