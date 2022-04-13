Margate features in Alan Carr series on BBC One tonight

Margate features in tonight’s (April 13) episode of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

Filmed in the town last August the episode focuses on four designers fighting it out for a place in the semi-finals.

They are split into teams of two and given the challenge of redesigning cafes in Margate – Olby’s Soul Cafe and Charlie’s Bar.

The finished venues need to attract both daytime and evening crowds, so the key to the task is delivering multifunctional spaces, with each team member taking ownership for their own zones. Before arriving in Margate the teams speak to the new clients via a Zoom meeting. One team learns they must channel a cool Caribbean vibe, with their cafe- Olby’s – also doubling up as an evening venue that hosts gigs and DJs.

The other team has a seafront café – Charlie’s Bar -,whose owners are looking for a design that avoids seaside cliché.

During filming comedian and presenter Alan took time to pose for a quick snap with a member of staff from Thanet council’s coastal security as he headed through town, bought lunch at Peter’s Fish Factory and had a chat with residents.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr is on BBC One at 9pm.