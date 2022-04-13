Dreamland to hold two recruitment days this month for seasonal staff

Dreamland will be holding recruitment fairs this month for vacancies including ride operators and greeters.

The Margate amusement park is holding open days for the roles on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 from 10am-1pm both days.

‘Guest experience host’ roles are on a casual worker basis for the 2022 season.

The job is described as: “To provide information to our day visitors and event guests, helping with enquiries and where possible encourage upsell in secondary revenue areas. The aim of the role will be to provide guests a fantastic memorable experience, increase dwell time and encourage repeat visits.”

Ride operator roles are also on a casual basis for the season. Employees will greet guests, as well as operating the Scenic Railway and Big Wheel, monitor queue lines and height check guests and be willing to work flexible hours including weekends, Bank Holidays and evenings

No previous experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

Anyone who wants to attend the open days must register their interest first via the Dreamland website.

Second interviews, which will take the format of group sessions, for those shortlisted will take place on Wednesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 5.

There are also jobs on offer with Dreamland bar partners at Barserve Co Ltd, an events and festivals bar company.

Starting in May, Barserve Co. are looking for people to join their team for the Summer 2022 season. There are a variety of roles, including bar staff, stock, supervisor and managerial positions available.

For more information send your CV to Josh Wallace at josh@barserveco.com

Dreamland is opening for the 2022 season on May 29.

A statement from Dreamland says: “This year, the park’s most popular attractions The Scenic Railway and Big Wheel, will be joined by a great line up of specially selected amusement park rides featuring established classics such as the Waltzer, Scrambler Twist and Gallopers, alongside last year’s spooktacular addition – The Ghost Train.

“Due to popular demand, family favourite, The Dodgem Track with its superfast cars makes a welcome return, whilst younger riders will squeal with glee on The Austin Cars and Double Decker!”

A total of 13 rides are shown on the website, including The Hurricane Jets, Betty’s Beehive Coaster and Tina Turner’s Head.

The Pendulum thrillseeker ride was transported to Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach site in January. According to Pleasure Beach bosses the Pendulum was one of six rides that were up for sale.

Rides made by Zamperla and installed at the Margate amusement park in 2018 were also advertised for sale on specialist website Interlink.

Among the rides was the Endeavour – named Dreamcatcher following a public competition in 2018- which had more than 2,900 entries and the Zamperla Jumping Star.

Other rides sold are understood to be the Air Race, Up Up and Away and Soaring Seagulls, Previously confirmed as sold last year was the Zamperla Twister Coaster (Pinball X) which was relocated to Flamingo Park in Hastings.

Catering trailers, an ice cream van, fryers, microwaves and a Mary Rose Play Boat Climbing Frame were among 171 lots sold by Dreamland through NCM auctions last month.

Music events for the season include gigs with Paul Weller, Simply Red, All Saints, Craig Davis, The Beach Boys, Mods Mayday, Totally Wired and the Leisure Festival.