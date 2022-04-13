Repairs to sea wall in Margate after section falls on beach below

Maintenance contractor Ovendens is on site at a promenade in Margate after a section of the seawall smashed on to the beach below.

The section on the Promenade behind Turner Contemporary broke away at the end of last week.

The wall has suffered widening cracks and recent stormy weather exacerbated the damage.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “During the recent storms, a section of the upper part of the sea wall broke away and dropped onto the beach.

“Thanet District Council produced a design to replace the missing section and Ovendens, its maintenance contractor, is currently onsite carrying out the repairs.”