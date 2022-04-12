Navy veteran reaches Ramsgate as part of 7,500-mile fundraising walk

By Mark Stanford

Thanet has welcomed a man who is walking the entire coastline of mainland UK to raise funds for the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Jim Morton is one year into the 7,500 mile challenge after setting off on April 12, 2021, from Penistone, South Yorkshire .

Jim says he has been planning to do the hike since 1967 after being inspired as a child by a TV programme about lighthouses along the coast.

Now aged 61 he has finally undertaken his ambitious fundraiser and reached Ramsgate yesterday (April 11).

Jim, who is a Royal Navy veteran, and his wife Sue were greeted at Ramsgate Royal Naval Association club by Chairman Colin Powell and Ramsgate mayor Cllr Raushan Ara.

Sue is travelling in the couple’s motorhome with their dogs while Jim walks the route.

Club members and the committee chatted with the couple and heard about Jim’s epic walk to raise a target of £50,000 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Jim has so far raised over £18,500 and covered some 5,850 miles.

Owners of the Ramsgate Micro Museum Mike and Carol Deer allowed Jim and Sue to park their support vehicle overnight outside of the Micro Museum free of charge, the museum re-opens Easter Weekend.

The Navy club supplied power to the support vehicle and the club’s galley and toilets were made available throughout the night. The Navy club also made a donation of £100 to the Gurkha Welfare Trust in support of Jim’s efforts.

This morning a guided tour of the Ramsgate Tunnels was given to Jim and Sue before he resumed his journey, heading towards Sandwich.

The walk hasn’t been all plain sailing, Jim ended up in hospital in August after taking a fall in Scotland when the path ‘crumbled’ beneath him.

The Gurkha Welfare Trust provides financial, medical and development aid to Gurkha veterans, their families and communities.

Jim, he served in the Navy for five years, says he has an affinity with the Gurkha servicemen he has met over the years and wants to help those who are rebuilding Nepal after the devastating earthquake in 2015.