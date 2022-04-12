Further appeal over Margate robbery where woman was left with face injuries

Officers investigating a reported robbery in Margate have released a further appeal for information.

Between 2am and 3am on Sunday 13 March, a woman suffered facial injuries near the town’s railway station and reported her phone had been stolen.

A 47-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers believe the woman was assaulted near the taxi rank area outside the station at around 2.45am and are now appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been in the area to contact Kent Police.

Anyone with dashcam footage from that area at that time is also urged to come forward by calling 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/52875/22

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.