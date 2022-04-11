Witness appeal after couple attack man in 60s in Cliftonville

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was knocked to the ground and repeatedly kicked by two assailants in Cliftonville.
The attack took place at 8.30am on Wednesday 6 April. The victim was knocked to the ground by a man and a woman and repeatedly kicked during the assault in Ethelbert Road before two members of the public intervened and the offenders left the scene.
The culprits are described as both between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 5ins tall.
Information about the incident is being sought by officers and in particular police would like to speak to the two members of the public who helped the victim after the assault.
Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/64130/22.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form.
