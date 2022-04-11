Appeal for witnesses to Nash Road crash that left motorcyclist with serious injury

Police officers are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Margate.

Kent Police was called at 2.47pm yesterday (April 10) following a report that a motorbike had collided with a wall in Nash Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance and a man was taken to a London hospital with a serious, non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the collision, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 10-0651.

Family members have also asked for witnesses to come forward, saying the rider came off his bike trying to avoid a car.