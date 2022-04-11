Prison sentence for Ramsgate thug who slashed man’s face

A violent thug who slashed a man across the face with a Stanley knife at Ashford International station has been jailed for four years and eight months following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Kai John Laing, 21, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on 7 February where he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

On Friday 8 April, a judge sentenced him to 56 months imprisonment. He will also serve a further 36 months on licence following his jail term.

At just after 10.30pm on Monday 3 January, the victim and two friends were stood outside Ashford International station when Laing and his partner walked by the group, looking at them as he did so.

One of them asked if he was OK, to which Laing replied “cushtie”.

Laing stopped and handed his shopping bags and work boots to his partner, pulled out a Stanley knife from his waistband and approached the three men.

As he got closer to the group, one of the men pushed him away before Laing swung the knife in the face of the 19-year-old victim, causing a 10-centimetre gash in the victim’s cheek.

Laing then repeatedly shouted “that’s my name, Kai John Laing” and left the location.

Emergency services were called, and the victim was rushed to hospital where he received stitches to the open wound on his cheek.

The day after the attack Laing was identified as the culprit and officers attended his home address, arrested him and conveyed him to police custody for questioning.

In interview officers presented Laing with a photo of his victim’s injury, and he responded by laughing.

Detective Constable Ellen Whinney said: “This was a despicable act of violence that resulted in the victim, who Laing had met just moments before the attack, sustaining a horrifying facial injury.

“His actions on that evening were ghastly and brainless – I’m glad that he’ll spend his immediate future behind bars where he can’t harm anyone else.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare on the railway network, however if you do witness violence as you travel, please report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999.”