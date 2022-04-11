Paddleboarding concession opens on Ramsgate Main Sands

Active Ramsgate has announced the launch of a new paddleboarding outlet in Ramsgate – with the opening of the town’s first ever paddleboard beach concession on the Main Sands.

Based next to Coasters Café Bar, the new concession is run by Ramsgate’s Kite Pirates Kite & SUP School and offers paddleboard hire, lessons and small group guided paddles.

Paddleboarding experienced huge growth during the pandemic and is fast becoming one of the most popular outdoor water sports in the UK. With all the equipment provided, Ramsgate is the perfect place for both beginners and experienced paddleboarders to take the plunge.

Kite Pirates has a team of professional and highly experienced BSUPA certified instructors, and uses the latest Sandbank’s top quality paddleboards.

Paddleboards are available to hire for £15 per hour, inclusive of lifejacket. No pre-booking is required, simply turn up. The school is open 7 days a week on calm days (less than 12 knots) – look out for the Duotone tent and Kite Pirates signage on the beach.

Kite Pirates is also offering lessons for both beginners and experienced paddleboarders. Either book at the outlet on the day or pre-book by calling 07739 369 531.

Small group guided paddles are also available to pre-book including Sunset and Sunrise safari paddles. The safari paddles were developed and launched with Active Ramsgate, an initiative of Ramsgate Town Council to support the economic development of the town through the promotion and celebration of outdoor activities to attract new visitors.

Once the sun has risen or set the group paddles back to the beach and then heads off to a local venue for breakfast or a pub for an evening drink with their instructor and fellow paddleboarders.

Dr Cheryl Mvula MBE, Project Manager of Active Ramsgate, said: “Stand-up paddleboarding has really soared in popularity over the last couple of years, and this new beach concession is a great opportunity to see Ramsgate from a different perspective, whether that’s hiring a paddleboard for an hour, taking lessons or enjoying a beautiful Ramsgate sunrise or sunset on a group safari.

“It’s a chance to relax and really be at one with the sea and nature – you’ll probably be accompanied by a seal or two too if you’re lucky!”

A paddleboard safari can be booked by visiting www.kitepirateskiteschool.com or calling Kite Pirates on 07739 369531 at a cost of £45 per person including all equipment and breakfast or a drink at a local pub.

Participants will need to have first completed Kite Pirates’ ‘ready to ride’ SUP session, or already be a competent paddleboarder.

For information on these and other Active Ramsgate activities visit www.visitramsgate.co.uk/activeramsgate