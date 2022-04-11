Former school land in Broadstairs expected to be sold for more than £1m

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

Former school land is likely sold for more than £1 million by Kent County Council.

KCC has unveiled proposals to sell 1.46 acres of land at Saxon House, in Tina Gardens, Broadstairs which was previously used as the Foreland Special Educational Needs school.

Foreland Fields School moved to Newlands Lane in Ramsgate in 2017, caters for 220 young pupils and is rated “good” by Ofsted.

KCC has considered using the Saxon House building but says it will now dispose of the asset after it was deemed “surplus to requirements”.

A KCC report published online says: “The sale of the property will result in a capital receipt for KCC, which will be used to support our capital programme. Disposal of the property will produce a saving on the current holding costs.”

The site originally housed the single storey educational building in the 1980s and 1990s, alongside a grassed open space.

The education authority says the vacant building is now being progressed for disposal. If approved, the proposed sale is anticipated to bring in more than £1million. This will be used to support the running of council services and further economic investment in other areas.

A KCC report adds: “The property is surplus to our requirements with an estimated transaction value of over £1million and is therefore a key decision.”

The potential sale will be discussed at County Hall’s next policy and resources on Wednesday, May 4.

A final decision will be made by KCC’s deputy leader, Cllr Peter Oakford (Con) although the site is already being marketed via Proplist.