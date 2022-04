A motorcyclist has suffered a serious injury in an incident on Nash Road n Margate.

Kent Police are on the scene and it is understood the air ambulance was also brought in to transport the rider to London.

Police were called at 2.47pm.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “The rider has a serious non-life threatening injury. Officers are still at scene.”

Family members have asked for witnesses to come forward, saying the rider had come off his bike trying to avoid a car.