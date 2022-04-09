Study of Ramsgate Conservation Area published

A project charting Ramsgate conservation area history and architecture has been published by Thanet council.

The Ramsgate Conservation Area Appraisal examines what should be preserved and enhanced in the Ramsgate Conservation Area, as well as proposals for its future management.

The project was funded by Historic England as part of the Ramsgate Heritage Action Zone, and delivered in partnership with the council.

Alan Baxter Ltd produced the final report which uses survey work carried out by community volunteers during a six-week public consultation.

The appraisal sets out the special historic and architectural significance of the conservation area and suggests areas for change.

It also includes a chapter focusing on climate change and looks at how historic buildings can be sensitively adapted to keep pace with the change and also to reduce carbon.

It is one of the first area appraisals to include climate considerations and will serve as a model for other places facing similar issues. It will be used together with other planning policy documents to guide decisions on future development.

The appraisal also sets out a wealth of Ramsgate history focusing on areas including the harbour, Eastcliff, West Cliff and town and looks at how the conservation area can be maintained and improved.

Councillor Reece Pugh, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Thanet District Council said:“The appraisal document records what is special about Ramsgate’s Conservation Area, and will be an important tool in ensuring that the council can make informed plans for its future, protecting Ramsgate’s historical significance, character and appearance.

“The Conservation Area is so important to the future development of Ramsgate, as well as to its history, and I would like to thank everyone who took part in the public consultation.”

The team behind the appraisal has also prepared a bespoke Owners’ Guidance document, for people living and working in the conservation area. The guide explains what the conservation area protections cover and provides practical advice for residents and businesses.

Liz Pollard, Heritage at Risk Projects Officer at Historic England, said: “These documents will be very practical tools for residents, council officers and applicants alike, designed to offer constructive support for building conservation and sustainable urban renewal.

“The Ramsgate appraisal is unique in that it includes a chapter dedicated to climate change mitigation, with advice for adapting buildings for climate change and to reduce carbon emissions. It demonstrates how the adaptive reuse of historic buildings retains embodied carbon.”

For further information about the Ramsgate Heritage Action Zone, and to view the Conservation Area Appraisal documents, please visit the council’s website at: www.thanet.gov.uk/ramsgate-conservation

Consultant needed

Thanet council is currently looking for a skilled consultant to act as the main point of contact and lead facilitator for the Ramsgate Cultural Consortium. The community-led group will plan activities to bring together people from across Ramsgate, to enjoy their high street and have a say in its future, as part of Ramsgate’s High Street Heritage Action Zone project.It is a freelance role equivalent to three days a month until the end of March 2024.

Full information is available on the Kent Business Portal and the closing date for applications is Friday 22 April.