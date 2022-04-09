The Thanet Gang Show is back and celebrating its 70th anniversary

After two years away from the stage because of the pandemic, the Thanet Gang Show is back and is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Organisers say this will be the best show yet and features a talented cast of young people taken from girl-guiding and scouting in Thanet.

Shows are at the Theatre Royal on April 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Music , dance and laughs for the whole family is promised.

Tickets

(Evening): £9, (Matinee): £8, Groups: Buy 10 get 11th free, NB on the door, add £1 per ticket. Booking Fee: £1 per ticket

To book go to: https://www.margate-live.com/whats…/thanet-gang-show-2022/