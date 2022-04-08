Easter fun and health and well-being event in Cliftonville

Residents in Thanet are being invited to join the Easter celebrations and find out about NHS services this weekend at a free health and well-being event.

Activities organised by Margate and Mocketts Wood Primary Care Network (PCN) will be taking place in Dalby Square, Cliftonville on Saturday (9 April) from 11am to 4pm.

Children can join a scavenger hunt for an Easter prize, around the square and get creative at arts and crafts stalls.

Skip2beFit will be handing out free skipping ropes and running workshops at the event, followed by a six-week fitness challenge.

Health teams will be on hand to provide blood pressure and Body Mass Index (BMI) checks, as well as providing information about healthy eating initiatives and the NHS Food Scanner App.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will give those eligible the opportunity to get their first, second, or booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Mo Sohail, GP at Margate and Mocketts Wood PCN, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our health and wellbeing event in Cliftonville this weekend, which will provide the opportunity for communities to come together and enjoy the Easter celebrations.

“Our trained teams will be on hand to provide information to help improve your health and wellbeing, and there will be Covid-19 vaccinations for those seeking their first, second, or booster doses.”