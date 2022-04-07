Two teens arrested in connection with Thanet moped thefts investigation

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested as part of an investigation into moped thefts in Thanet.

The arrests follow an investigation into a moped stolen from Fulham Avenue in Margate during the evening of Monday 21 March.

Police recovered the missing vehicle during the early hours of the following day in Wheatley Place.

Today (April 7)  officers from Thanet’s Divisional Support Unit arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ramsgate and a 16-year-old boy from Sittingbourne on suspicion of theft. Both currently remain in custody while enquiries continue

