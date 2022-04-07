Metamorphosis exhibition at The Lido Stores

A new exhibition has opened at The Lido Stores gallery in Cliftonville.

Metamorphosis is a solo exhibition of paintings by Margate based artist Jennifer Hooper.

Painting in both oil and watercolours, Jennifer draws on her experience during residencies and visits to Mexico to explore the human relationship with the natural world.

In 2016 she travelled to the Oyamel fir forests in the state of Michoacán to study the Monarch butterfly which overwinters in this unique habitat. Only 2% of the original forest now remains due to the Earth’s temperature warming as a result of climate change.

Jennifer has a BA (Hons) in Fine Art Painting from Camberwell College of Art and has undertaken courses in contemporary figure painting at the Royal Drawing School and anatomy at the University College London.

Her work has been shown nationally and internationally including exhibitions by The Royal Society of British Marine Artists and the Royal Geographical Society and ONCA -a Brighton-based arts charity that bridges environmental and social issues with creativity.

Jennifer’s paintings are highly detailed and technical, with lifelike realism. The works in Metamorphosis are reminiscent of romantic 19th century naturalist paintings and species collections created at a time of considerable social change and rapid industrial and scientific advancement.

The exhibition Metamorphosis has a double edge of meaning of transformation from humble larvae to stunning butterfly and also as a reminder of two industrial revolutions and the impact on the natural world.

Metamorphosis

The Lido Stores, Ethelbert Terrace, Cliftonville

Wednesday 6 April – Sunday 24 April

Private view, Friday 8 April, 6pm-8pm