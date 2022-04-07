Easter Egg Trail at Westwood Cross

Westwood Cross is inviting shoppers to join in the fun and take part in a free Easter Egg Trail from April 11–16.

All shoppers need to do is find the posters hidden in the some of the shop windows, use their mobile phone camera and scan the QR code. This will reveal mystery letters which together create a secret Easter themed phrase.

Guests can take part by either picking up a form from reception in the Management Suite, or from the Easter Bunny himself!

Fran Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families to the centre this Easter. The free parking makes Westwood Cross a perfect family day out, and we’re looking forward to surprising and delighting children with an appearance from the Easter Bunny!”

For more information, visit westwoodx.co.uk.