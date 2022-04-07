Thanet’s open-top bus is back for 2022

Thanet’s open-top bus is set to return from Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Bus operator Stagecoach has confirmed the number 69 service will resume operating on Good Friday, 15 April.

The hugely popular service carried more than 13,000 passengers in 2019, but was unable to run in 2020 due to the lockdown. The service made a return in 2021 with reduced capacity whilst government restrictions were in place.

Locals and visitors will once again be able to enjoy the nostalgic thrill of a seaside ride along a stunning stretch of coastline, initially at weekends and bank holidays.

Operating every hour between Ramsgate and Broadstairs, passengers will be able to hop on and off at bus stops all along the seaside route.

During school holidays, the open-top bus will operate everyday for families to get out and enjoy the bracing sea views while exploring some of the regions finest coastline.

The number 69 takes you all the way from the West Cliff Boating Pool in Ramsgate to Stone Bay, Broadstairs. The attractions dotted along the coastal route include a number of spots for history fanatics including The Dickens Museum, Ramsgate Tunnels and The Maritime Museum.

The cream and maroon double-decker bus has been designed to replicate the open-top services that were a part of Thanet’s tourism during the summers of the 1960s and 70s.

Customers can travel on the service all day long for just £4.50 on the Stagecoach App. Up to four children can travel for as little as £1 each with any adult ticket holder.

With government restrictions eased, the number 69 will be running at full capacity for the first time in three years.

Chris Webber, Operations Manager at the company’s Thanet depot, said: “We’re really excited to start running the open-top again.

“This service helps boost the local economy and offers something for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Further information, including the full timetables, can be found at: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/thanetopentop