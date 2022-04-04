Lion King workshops at Ramsgate Arts Primary a roaring success

A lively and creative week exploring the Arts with The Lion King as a main inspiration has been a roaring success at Ramsgate Arts Primary.

The classic story was a theme for a number of activities that were embraced by children from all age groups.

‘Arts at the Heart of RAPS’ was the umbrella theme for a week-long programme of fun and challenging learning at the area’s only specialist arts school.

Children explored a large range of opportunities for learning new skills and ambitiously broadening existing ones.

Current members of The Lion King stage show – Shannon Taiwo, who originates from Thanet, and Kuan Frye – led workshops covering dance, acting, singing and a ‘question time’ session about the musical.

Children aged seven to eleven years old then enjoyed the spectacular musical live on stage with a special trip to the Lyceum Theatre in London to witness the production that left them ’excited and overawed’. Younger classes also got the chance to see The Lion King film at a screening in school.

Emily Mays choreographed music and movement to The Lion King soundtrack, while Freya Watson taught songs from the show. Jon Williams continued the theme with drama workshops.

Naomi Hammerton and pupils worked together to discover songwriting and create a special work for RAPS, while Rich Rhythms explored the world of African drumming with children pounding out the beats on djembes.

An art design workshop with Christine Marfleet saw girls and boys design and create masks either based on animals in The Lion King, or inspired by African fabrics and art.

Professional cinematographer Edward Stafford rehearsed and film a short scene with keen young actors, while stop-motion animation and green screen workshops with Mike Brown were very popular. Specially-written lion-themed tales were enjoyed in storytelling sessions.

Head of School Nick Budge said: “This was a focused celebration of the Arts for a whole week. Creativity is central to what we do and it is a major part of our identity.

“It was important to be able to offer such a range of first class opportunities to our children to work with visiting performers and educators alongside our talented staff.

“The reaction was amazing. Children clearly embraced the whole programme and were bubbling with all the new things they were enjoying learning about. There will be displays of our children’s creative work on show around the school.

“The effect of this specialist week of learning will carry over into the rest of the school year and beyond. It has expanded the horizons of our children and reinforced their love of the Arts which are at the heart of our school community.”