Broadstairs seafront Summer fireworks are back

Fireworks on Broadstairs seafront are back this summer after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Organisers Broadstairs Firework Events have now announced the dates for this year’s displays.
They are Wednesdays, 20th July, August 17th, and August 24th. There will also be a Firework Finale to Water Gala on Wednesday 27th July. Fireworks are scheduled for 9.45pm with activities at the Bandstand from 6pm and live music from 8pm featuring: Neon Rush July 20th – Hyperactive July 27th – The Dial August 17th – Ozzie and the Uglies August 24th.
Volunteers are also needed to help on the evenings with collecting tins, and the smooth running of the events, .
Message Broadstairs Fireworks Events if you can help.
Lovely. But if its a question of cost, can we have the lift instead?
more of our money up in smoke for very little return
Oh yippee. A summer of driving off in the opposite direction on Wednesday evenings with our two terrified dogs. And the usual upsetting (to some of us at least) of terrified pets. Are the toilets on Viking Bay & near the bandstand still in the same disgusting state? It would be great if money could be spent on them instead. A bit more worthwhile than 15 minutes of whizzes & deafening bangs,